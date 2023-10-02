NASA into conducting research in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. NASA is interested in conducting research in Azerbaijan, Head of NASA's International Relations Department, Jim Russell said at the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Trend reports.

Russell noted that the congress held in Baku will be a great incentive for young people.

"I am sure that there will be even more interest in the space sphere among Azerbaijani youth," Russell said.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.