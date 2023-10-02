Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan provides update on weaponry and ordnance seized in Karabakh

Society Materials 2 October 2023 19:27 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on October 2, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2,608

2. Grenade launchers – 235

3. Guns and howitzers – 60

4. Mortars – 64

5. Anti–tank weapons - 58

6. Air Defense weapons – 165

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 31

2. Auto vehicles - 265

3. Trailers – 23

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 1,700

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 5,177

3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 31,771

4. Mortar shells – 12,806

5. Grenades - 5,880

6. Hand grenades – 3,068

7. Cartridges - 2,009,970

8. Other ammunition – 5,778

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 314

2. Other devices – 38

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 1,027

2. Various weapons accessories – 15

3. Other accoutrements – 3,323.

