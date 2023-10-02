Azerbaijan provides update on weaponry and ordnance seized in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on October 2, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

WEAPONS

1. Small arms – 2,608

2. Grenade launchers – 235

3. Guns and howitzers – 60

4. Mortars – 64

5. Anti–tank weapons - 58

6. Air Defense weapons – 165

VEHICLES

1. Armored vehicles – 31

2. Auto vehicles - 265

3. Trailers – 23

4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9

COMBAT AMMUNITION

1. Rockets – 1,700

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 5,177

3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 31,771

4. Mortar shells – 12,806

5. Grenades - 5,880

6. Hand grenades – 3,068

7. Cartridges - 2,009,970

8. Other ammunition – 5,778

DEVICES

1. Optical devices – 314

2. Other devices – 38

ACCOUTREMENTS

1. Individual accoutrements – 1,027

2. Various weapons accessories – 15

3. Other accoutrements – 3,323.