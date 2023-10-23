Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in liberated territories within week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the agency said, Trend reports.

During demining activities carried out from October 16 to 22 in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan, 147 anti-personnel and 130 anti-tank mines and 1,067 unexploded ordnance were discovered and cleared.

An area of 611.4 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.