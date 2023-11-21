Azerbaijani Pavilion to operate at UN Climate Change Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan will be represented for the first time with a pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Trend reports.

The National Pavilion, established through the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of COP28 and scheduled from November 30 to December 12, will cover the theme "Pioneering sustainable solutions for climate resilience".

The interactive pavilion will showcase information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other projects in this area.

Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to a 35 percent reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions' by 2030 and to a 40 percent reduction by 2050.

Fulfillment of obligations under the Paris Agreement and active work in this direction is a priority issue.

COP28 will bring together representatives from nearly 200 countries to coordinate global actions to combat climate change. The event venue consists of two zones: delegations accredited in the "blue zone" will participate in official negotiations, the World Summit on Climate Action, panel discussions, roundtable talks, and cultural events.

The pavilions of participating countries will operate specifically in the "blue zone". The "green zone" will be open to everyone and is considered a platform for dialogue and raising awareness in the field of climate change.

The 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference will serve as a platform that unites people in the effort to address climate change and its consequences.

