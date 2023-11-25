Azerbaijan sends mine-clearing vehicle to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has sent a domestic "Revival P" mine-clearing vehicle to Ukraine, Trend reports, referring to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The statement said that Azerbaijan handed over the vehicle to the rescuers of Ukraine's Poltava region.

It was also noted that the representatives of the manufacturing company arrived in Ukraine, where they will hold trainings for local specialists.

Azerbaijan's gesture to send the vehicle fits within the country's ongoing humanitarian aid efforts to Ukraine. Earlier in November, a humanitarian aid convoy from Azerbaijan arrived in Ukraine. The humanitarian commodities (including electrical equipment) were sent by a convoy of 14 trucks to assist in the restoration of sustainable electrical supply to the impacted territories.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky on numerous occasions expressed gratitude of the country for Azerbaijan's helping efforts.