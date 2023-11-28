FIA 2023 winning cars to be presented at exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. An exhibition of winning cars of various motor sport championships in 2023 will be one of the events that will attract the attention of residents and guests of the capital during the FIA General Assemblies and FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony in Baku, that will be held on December 6 in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the venues of FIA events, Trend reports.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public, will display cars driven by the winning drivers of Formula 1, World Rally Championship, World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), FIA World Endurance Championship, World Rallycross Championship, Formula E, World Karting World Championship in 2023.

Baku will host for the first time the FIA General Assemblies and one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motorsport - the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony - from December 5 to 8.

The awards ceremony will present prizes to the winners in the field of motorsport during the year.



