Azerbaijan to establish municipalities in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Municipalities will be established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Head of the Municipality Affairs Sector of the Territorial-Organizational Issues Department of the Presidential Administration Farid Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the public hearings in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on the "Heydar Aliyev's legacy in the development of local democracy, self-government and regions in Azerbaijan" topic.

According to Farid Aliyev, the liberation of Azerbaijani lands during the 44-day second Karabakh war laid the foundation for a new era of development in the country.

"In the near future, life in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation will be fully restored and we will witness the development of all spheres there, including local self-government," Aliyev added.

