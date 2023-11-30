Azerbaijani gymnast has chance to qualify for Olympic Games - head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Member of the Azerbaijani national women's gymnastics team Nazanin Teymurova has a real chance to qualify for the Olympic Games, Head coach of the Azerbaijani national team on women's artistic gymnastics Olga Barkalava told journalists, Trend reports.

"The upcoming competitions for seniors are the stages of the World Cup, based on the results of which we plan to qualify for the Olympic Games. Also, a very serious start is the European Championship, where both juniors and seniors will participate. We will participate in all world cups, and Nazanin Teymurova has a real chance to qualify for the Olympic Games through the stages of the Cup, as well as through the European Championship," she said.

Barkalava emphasized that within two days in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena the 7th championship of Azerbaijan and Baku championship on women's artistic gymnastics is held, where 24 athletes participate.

"Based on the results of these competitions, we will plan the roster of the national team for next year, as well as the roster of the team that will participate in the European Championships in 2024. Therefore, the results of these competitions will tell us a lot in terms of the upcoming work," she added.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics are held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from November 30 to December 1, 2023.

The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.

