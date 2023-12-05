Azerbaijani Mine Action employee smitten by landmine in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vagif Akbarov has fallen victim to a landmine in Aghdam, Trend reports.

The incident occurred while demining in Aghdam, which had been liberated from Armenian occupation.

The right leg of Vagif Akbarov was amputated.

During demining operations in Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan from November 20 through November 26, 64 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and detonated.

Mines and explosive munitions were cleared from an area of 683.5 hectares.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

