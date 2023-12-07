Armenian saboteur detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar indicted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Armenian saboteur Gagik Voskanyan, detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, was indicted as the follow-up of the trial at a court hearing chaired by Ganja Court on Grave Crimes Judge Abdulla Mammadov, Trend reports.

The indictment act was read out at the session.

According to the act, during the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Gagik Voskanyan, as a member of a group of people who planned ahead of time, attempted to commit premeditated murder of two or more people on duty (i.e., premeditated deprivation of life due to terrorism, as well as national hatred and enmity). Voskanyan, as a member of a group of people, committed terrorism with the use of firearms with the intent of disrupting public security in Azerbaijan, creating panic among the population, and influencing decision-making by public authorities, as well as endangering people's lives, causing harm to their health, causing significant property damage, and other social damage.

The investigation clarified that he and others who had previously conspired to cross Azerbaijan's secured state border without established documentation and outside checkpoints, sneaked firearms and ammunition into the nation. He took actions plainly aimed at arousing national hatred and hostility with particular brutality and illegally bought, stored, and transported firearms, their component parts, and ammunition as part of a group of people who had previously entered into a conspiracy.

On August 16, around 11:00 (GMT+4), members of Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border with firearms and ammunition with the intent of violating Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They opened fire on Azerbaijani forces in the territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district using rifles. A member of the sabotage organization was captured, and his weapons and ammo were confiscated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces soldiers.

Voskanyan, a member of Armenian armed formations, was detained and brought to responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against him.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel