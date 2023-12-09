Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Army holds seminars for military personnel, civilian employees (PHOTO)

Society Materials 9 December 2023 18:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Representatives of the division for work with the martyr families at the Main Department of Personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry held seminars in a number of military units to educate, increase the level of moral and psychological training and promote national and spiritual values ​​among military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that during the meetings, military personnel and civilian employees were provided with information about activities in the field of human rights and gender equality in the armies of developed countries, current issues in this area were discussed and questions were answered.

