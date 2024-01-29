New training period begins in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. In accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijan Army holds events concerning the start of the new training period in its types of troops, Army Corps, formations, military units and special educational institutions, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the events, the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

During the events, the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the orders and requirements of the Defense Minister regarding the high-level maintenance of combat readiness, as well as other issues were delivered to the servicemen. The importance of improving the quality and intensity of exercises and classes in the new training period was noted.

It was stated that to maintain the combat readiness of the troops at a high level by using advanced methods and high technologies, in the current academic year the main goal is to increase the efficiency in the management of units, to organize interoperability between them, to further increase the professionalism of military personnel and to improve their practical skills.

The events ended with the solemn march of the servicemen in front of the grandstand.

To note, measures will be taken to inspect the state of combat readiness of military units with regard to the start of the new training period. Units will leave the points of permanent deployment on alert and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

