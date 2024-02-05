Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Health status of Azerbaijani Tartar resident injured by mine blast revealed (PHOTO)

Society Materials 5 February 2024 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Health status of Azerbaijani Tartar resident injured by mine blast revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar city Azer Mammadov has been delivered to the hospital at nearly 12:10 (GMT +4), the surgeon of Tartar Central District Hospital Mubariz Mahmudov told Trend.

He noted that the victim's left leg was amputated around the ankle joint as a result of the mine explosion.

“The bleeding was halted, and primary surgical care was administered. The patient was transferred for treatment to Barda city hospital,” Mahmudov added.

Mammadov (born in 1966) was injured by a mine while grazing livestock in Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, at 11:45 a.m.

