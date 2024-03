BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has departed on an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.

"During the visit, the defense minister is scheduled to engage in talks within the friendly nation and explore various military facilities and industries in Türkiye," the ministry said.

