First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, qualifications will take place for exercises on all five apparatuses.

Male gymnasts will present their floor exercises, parallel bars, and rings routines, while female gymnasts will showcase exercises on uneven bars and vault, as well as floor exercises.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 to 10.

Approximately 300 athletes from 67 countries around the world are participating in the competitions.

Azerbaijan is represented in the men's artistic gymnastics by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercise), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and in women's artistic gymnastics by Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercise).

The Baku World Cup serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games. At the end of the competition, 10 sets of medals will be awarded. Additionally, gymnasts with the highest execution score will receive the AGF Trophy.

