Azerbaijan's Baku attracts more countries for World Cup events each year, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The number of countries taking part in the World Cups in Baku increases every year, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said at an opening ceremony of the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, Trend reports.

“Three World Cups in various gymnastic disciplines are held in Azerbaijan throughout the year. The number of countries taking part in the competitions increases every year,” the minister emphasized.

Gayibov mentioned that the competitions are held at a high level and expressed gratitude to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 7 through 10, with 67 countries represented.

Azerbaijan's men's artistic gymnastics team will be Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev, while Nazanin Teymurova will compete in the women's artistic gymnastics.

