Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan appeals to European Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov has appealed to athletes, Trend reports.

"Dear Gymnastics Family,

I would like to start my March note with a few words, which, I think, ideally describe Gymnastics developments: the efforts to perfection breaking through to Paris 2024…

… Yes, there are no other words that could best express the fair contest and passion of gymnasts displaying the routines within the framework of the FIG World Cup series qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

We witnessed a great number of competitors at the World Cup series of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Artistic Gymnastics (Cairo / EGY; Cottbus / GER; Baku / AZE) and Trampoline Gymnastics (Baku / AZE) as the athletes were striving to gain more qualifying points. I was able to watch the competitions in Trampoline on February 23-25 and Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-10 hosted in my home country where the atmosphere was incredibly overwhelming.

The FIG Executive Committee gathered its members for the year’s first meeting that took place in Africa, the Ugandan capital Kampala from 27 to 29 February.

We had a very busy schedule as the agenda was full of important issues to be discussed and we managed to make several important decisions: the FIG Code of Points in several disciplines was approved, and changes to the General Judges’ Rules, Specific Judges’ Rules, World Cup Rules, Accreditation Rules etc., that will come into effect next year.

Geography of the newly allocated four events is mainly based in Europe. Portugal (2024 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships and World Age Group Competitions), Spain (2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships and Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions), Bulgaria (2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships) and Romania (2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships) will embrace important Gymnastics events also in the years to come.

All these Federations are taking an active part in Gymnastics community and have great experience in organising Gymnastics competitions. I have no doubt that the level of all the events will be high.

Evidently, each event hosted on our continent contributes to the development of Gymnastics overall. The same also concerns all the decisions we make together and consequent representation of Europe worldwide.

The goal is always the same - to make Gymnastics more spectacular and essential in the world of sport," the address reads.