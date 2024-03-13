Azerbaijan discloses its area of severe water scarcity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's area with the most acute water shortage is the Shamakhi-Gobustan zone, the chief specialist of Hydrolog LLC, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Honored Engineer Akhmed Mammadov said at the Baku Water Week International Conference, Trend reports.

He mentioned how these regions are advantageous for the growth of both agriculture and tourism and how close they are to Baku.

"Unfortunately, really serious issues develop in this area as a result of the scarcity of water. This is primarily observed throughout the summer. Water is available for the cities of Shamakhi and Gobustan, but 38 villages in this region are severely lacking in water, and springs are drying up.

Our proposal is to construct a reservoir within the boundaries of Basgal village, on a tributary of the Aghsu River. There, part of the Girdimanchay River's underutilized water resources flow, and we'll also supply Shamakhi City with water from the reservoir.



Therefore, our research indicates that these places can receive an annual supply of water equivalent to roughly 50 million cubic meters. This area just requires one cubic meter of water, thus supplying it with this volume annually can help the region's intensive horticulture grow. Furthermore, there won't be any pumps used there," he said.

To note, the Baku Water Week International Conference is being held on March 13-14.

