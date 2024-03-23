Baku hosts final day of 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the final day of the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Today, the finals for various age categories in gymnastics are taking place. Gymnasts in the "pre-junior" category (born in 2011), "junior" category (born in 2009–2010), and "adult" category (born in 2008 and older) are showcasing routines with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball.

Additionally, teams participating in group exercises among "junior" gymnasts (born between 2009 and 2011) are competing with routines featuring five hoops and five clubs.

These competitions are scheduled from March 21 to 23 and feature participants from various clubs and schools, including the “Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, “Gracia” Sports Club, Kur Olympic Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira, and Sumgayit.

