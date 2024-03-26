Azerbaijan counts mines neutralized in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published weekly information (March 18–24, 2024) on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports via ANAMA.

Some 3 anti-tank mines, 30 anti-personnel mines, and 121 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, it was added that 462.1 hectares of land was demined.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan.

