Azerbaijani karatekas wins 4 medals at international tournament (PHOTO)

Society Materials 8 April 2024 00:29 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijani karatekas took part in an international tournament held in the Novosibirsk region of Russia, Trend reports via İdman.biz

Representatives of Azerbaijan won 4 medals.

The Azerbaijani team won 3 medals in kumite competitions and 1 medal in kata. The highest result was achieved by Aminaga Guliyev, who competed in the weight category up to 60 kg. He climbed to the highest step of the podium.

In individual kumite
Aminaga Guliyev (60 kg) – 1st place
Huseyn Mammadli (67 kg) – 3rd place
Murad Hajizadeh (84 kg) – III place

In kata
Ramilya Heydarova – 2nd place

