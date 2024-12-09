Azerbaijan's Baku 29th Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The grand tapestry of the 29th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has unfurled at the National Gymnastics Arena, where grace and artistry intertwine in a dance of athleticism, Trend reports.

According to the information, gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, Grazia Sports Club, Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center, and Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex will attend the competition.

The tournament will feature gymnasts in the age categories of “babies” (born in 2014-2016), “pre-youth” (born in 2011-2013), and “juniors” (born in 2010-2011).

The three-day competition will ascertain the winners by age categories in the individual program and in certain subjects.

