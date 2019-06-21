Since early 2019, 463 entrepreneurs get soft loans worth 46M manats in Azerbaijan

21 June 2019 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Since the beginning of 2019, 463 entrepreneurs have received soft loans worth 46 million manats to finance investment projects totaling 175.7 million manats, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports June 21.

He said that the implementation of these projects allows opening up to 1,800 jobs.

Mammadov added that 29 entrepreneurs of the Ganja-Gazakh economic region received soft loans worth 781,000 manats for the development of livestock breeding, horticulture and vegetable growing.

