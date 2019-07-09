Azerbaijani sweet cherry on sale in markets of Nigeria (PHOTO)

9 July 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Kamala Seyidova – Trend:

The State Agrarian Trade Company under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan exports agricultural products to the UAE and Nigeria, Trend reports referring to ministry.

According to the information, another consignment of Napoleon cherries, grown by Jabir Aghjabayov, a resident of the Manafoba village of Khachmaz District, was sent to Nigeria a few of days ago. The sweet cherry purchased from the farmer was paid for by means of a farmer’s card.

Exported to Nigeria, Azerbaijani sweet cherry is already on sale in the markets of the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

According to Leyla Mammadova, Director of the State Agrarian Trade Company, export operations will continue.

“In addition to exporting to traditional markets, there is an active search for new sales markets. The company currently exports agricultural products to Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Nigeria and the UAE. The volume and range of exported products is growing, and the geography of sales is expanding. Foreign countries have a great interest in Azerbaijani agricultural products, because our products are superior to other products in taste and quality."

Mammadova added that farmers can contact the State Agricultural Trading Company and benefit from its support in order to facilitate the sale of products, and get assistance in the matters of packing, export and logistics.

