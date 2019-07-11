Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to co-op with Ernst & Young Holdings (PHOTO)

11 July 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for cooperation between the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and the local branch of Ernst & Young Holdings, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and Head of the Azerbaijani branch of Ernst & Young Holdings Ilgar Valiyev.

The memorandum aimed at the support of the development of SMEs provides for the implementation of modern initiatives, raising awareness of entrepreneurs, the expansion of practical links between the private and public sectors including the application of the Wavespace program by Ernst & Young Holdings in the agency, and mutual cooperation in joint organization of events such as “Entrepreneur of the year” and “Entrepreneurial Winning Women”.

As part of cooperation, in order to improve the business skills of SMEs, the human potential and international practice of Ernst & Young Holdings will be used, and joint support will be provided for the participation of startups, micro and small businesses in exhibitions and experience-sharing programs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund
Business 16:58
Azerbaijan's ASAN Visa issued 429,000 visas in 2019 (PHOTO)
Tourism 16:38
1.4M tourists visited Azerbaijan since early 2019
Tourism 16:19
Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed
Business 15:49
OPEC reveals oil output forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:46
Latest
Merkel says German coalition discord over EU top job 'is not easy'
Other News 17:32
UEG President hopes to bring Acrobatic Gymnastics to Olympic movement soon
Politics 17:19
Over 250 Iranian businessmen receive Turkish citizenship
Economy 17:07
France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund
Business 16:58
Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
Other News 16:53
Uzbek soum is most authoritative local currency in Central Asia
Finance 16:50
Direct flights between Tbilisi, Sofia may be established
Economy 16:50
OPEC discloses forecasts for oil supply in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:41