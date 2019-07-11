Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to co-op with Ernst & Young Holdings (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for cooperation between the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan and the local branch of Ernst & Young Holdings, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and Head of the Azerbaijani branch of Ernst & Young Holdings Ilgar Valiyev.

The memorandum aimed at the support of the development of SMEs provides for the implementation of modern initiatives, raising awareness of entrepreneurs, the expansion of practical links between the private and public sectors including the application of the Wavespace program by Ernst & Young Holdings in the agency, and mutual cooperation in joint organization of events such as “Entrepreneur of the year” and “Entrepreneurial Winning Women”.

As part of cooperation, in order to improve the business skills of SMEs, the human potential and international practice of Ernst & Young Holdings will be used, and joint support will be provided for the participation of startups, micro and small businesses in exhibitions and experience-sharing programs.

