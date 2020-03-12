Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to provide subsidies to farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Over 361,000 farmers have submitted information about the autumn sowing to the Electronic Agriculture Information System of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture to this date, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Vugar Huseynov told Trend.

Huseynov added that these persons will be given subsidies for the autumn sowing.

“The process of issuing subsidies to persons whose documents have been approved has already begun and will last until March 20. Currently, about 110 million manat ($64.7 million) of subsidies has been issued,” Huseynov said.

The department’s head said that 25 percent of the subsidies farmers receive in cash.

“The remaining 75 percent the farmers can use through the electronic system. These funds can be spent to purchase seedlings, fertilizers or to pay for the services of machine operators. Currently, mobile services are available, and six buses were sent to the regions for this reason. The ministry officials in the regions personally hand cards to farmers. At the moment, these services are provided in the villages of Ismayilli district,” Huseynov said.

