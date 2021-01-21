Turkish companies to initially invest in textile sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

At the initial stage, Turkish companies plan to invest $50 million in the construction of textile factories in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of TÜMKİAD Ilham Ozturk, who is on a visit to Baku, said, Trend reports.

He noted that the structure he leads functions in many areas, but initially, is planned to invest in the textile sector.

Ozturk added that after discussions in Azerbaijan, it will be determined what work will be carried out in other sectors.