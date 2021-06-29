Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The water resources of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov. 2021] will contribute to the development of the adjacent territories, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, with the rational use of Karabakh's water resources, a surge in economic development can be achieved.

“Karabakh has rich water resources. Some 20-25 percent of all water resources of Azerbaijan fall on this region. This is a rather large figure - about 2-2.5 billion cubic meters of water. Naturally, evaluations and refinements continue. These resources will serve to strengthen the economy of the region and cities and districts such as Barda, Yevlakh, Goranboy. There is not enough water in these territories. But from now on, the territories will be provided with water," said Karimov.

According to the deputy minister, over the past 30 years, practically none of the infrastructure project has been implemented in these territories, the lands were blindly exploited by aggressors.

“The rivers Tartarchay, Hakari, Bargushad, Khachinchay and, of course, Araz flow here. Full-flowing rivers, 9 existing reservoirs and reservoirs to be built will help the development of agriculture and other spheres,” said Karimov.