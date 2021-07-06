Energy strategy for Azerbaijan's Karabakh developed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC has developed an energy strategy for Karabakh in accordance with Azerbnaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instructions on the creation of an electric power structure in the territories liberated from occupation [liberated from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war] and its integration into the country's energy system, the head of the department of the OJSC Mukhtar Makhmudov said, Trend reports on July 6.