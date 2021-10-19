Minister talks preferential loans issued in Azerbaijan since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Preferential loans worth 60.9 million manat ($35.8 million) were issued in Azerbaijan from January through September 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, these funds were allocated to finance 1,152 investment projects.

“The implementation of investment projects using these loans will create about 1,800 new jobs,” the minister wrote.

