Several wheat varieties sown in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

Sowing and research activities are being carried out in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The bureau’s film crew got acquainted with the research projects for sowing grain and developing seed production carried out in the Tartar district.

Chief agronomist for Karabakh division of the Institute of Genetic Resources under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Mahammad Shirinov said that high-quality Shusha, Yashma, and Zafar wheat varieties commemorating Azerbaijan’s victory [in the Second Karabakh War] were sown in the liberated lands.

According to Shirinov, part of the liberated territories has been recently cleared from mines, after which sowing work began.

"High-yielding wheat varieties are grown on the territory. We are deeply grateful to the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and our army for liberating the lands from occupation. For many years we have been looking forward to returning to these territories. Now we are engaged in sowing and harvesting on our land," he added.