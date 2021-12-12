Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan has recently held an on-site meeting in Shymkent city dedicated to the shipment of oil products to the Turkestan region, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The representatives of the city administration of the Turkestan region, the Shymkent refinery and filling stations attended the meeting.

The city administration stressed that the oil products are supplied to Turkestan city via a toll road, which affects the final cost of the product.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that today the Shymkent refinery is operating as usually, the oil products are produced at the refinery according to the plan.

At the same time, the Kazakh oil refineries were instructed to take urgent measures for the priority shipment of fuels and lubricants to the filling stations of the Turkestan region to constantly sell oil products at filling stations. Currently, the main filling stations operate without restrictions in terms of sale.

The recommendations were made to the local filling stations to plan in advance the shipments of oil products, as well as to create reserve stocks of fuels and lubricants.

Moreover, 444,500 tons of gasoline were produced in November 2021 (171,300 tons at PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP), the planned production volume in December is 447,400 tons (172,900 tons at PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP). The average daily gasoline production volume reaches 15,700 tons per day, shipment – 14,500 tons per day at big refineries.

The total gasoline reserves remaining in the Turkestan region (including Shymkent) reached 14,200 tons as of December 1, 2021, while on December 10, the total gasoline reserves - 15,400 tons, increase of 1,200 tons.