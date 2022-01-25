Azerbaijan completing work on first "smart village" in Zangilan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The work on the creation of the first "smart village" in Agali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district is under completion, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said on Jan. 25 at the conference entitled "Role of women's entrepreneurship in the economic development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur", Trend reports.

Gadimova added that the resettlement of the natives of the district in the village may begin this summer.