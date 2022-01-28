Azerbaijan to build astronomical station in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

A new astronomical station will be built in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in the near future, Executive Director of the Shamakhy Astrophysical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Nariman Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov said that the management of ANAS supported the proposal to build a new astronomical station in the Karabakh region, install modern robotic telescopes, create a central space testing site on the territory of the observatory to study the Earth through satellite observations.

“This work will be an important step in the transformation of the Shamakhy Astrophysical Observatory into an international scientific center to explore the near and far space,” Ismayilov said.