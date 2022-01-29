Azerbaijan fully demines area for "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
Trend:
The territory of the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and covering an area of 200 hectares, has been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.
According to the ministry, the conceptual (general) plan of the industrial park is ready, and it’s planned to begin construction of a mobilization camp on 1.5 hectares in the coming days.
Work is currently underway to prepare the territory for the construction of a mobilization camp.
The mines and unexploded ordnances were planted in the Jabrayil district during the period of Armenian occupation until its liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister
Latest
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Trampoline Championship made it possible to evaluate sports form and potential of gymnasts - head coach of Azerbaijani national team
Misinformation, drugs and balance between real, virtual lives challenges for the youth: Indian PM Modi
I am against completely changing structure of government without assessing qualities of officials - Kazakh president
Group of certain people really controls some sectors of economy and influences taking decisions on high level - Kazakh president
Me, being head of state, is interested that no rights of our citizens are violated - Kazakh president
Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling among juniors, adults - award ceremony (PHOTO)
Сeremony of awarding prejunior, adult winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds award ceremony of winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO)
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister
Azerbaijan's Azersu purchases vehicles, special equipment for servicing settlements in Karabakh region (PHOTO)