Azerbaijan fully demines area for "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The territory of the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district and covering an area of ​​200 hectares, has been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the conceptual (general) plan of the industrial park is ready, and it’s planned to begin construction of a mobilization camp on 1.5 hectares in the coming days.

Work is currently underway to prepare the territory for the construction of a mobilization camp.

The mines and unexploded ordnances were planted in the Jabrayil district during the period of Armenian occupation until its liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.