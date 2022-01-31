Azerbaijan interested in importing grains, oilseeds from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in establishing supplies of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine, as well as in the corresponding logistics and infrastructure, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Opportunities for expanding Ukrainian exports were discussed during the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Taras Dzoba with the Azerbaijani delegation. The meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijani business, in particular, representatives of the holdings and grain companies "Agro Dairy", "Azersun", "Kraun-Co".

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support to strengthen cooperation and ensure food security.

Taras Dzoba acquainted the Azerbaijani delegation with the achievements in the implementation of land reform in Ukraine, the Ukrainian grain market, the possibilities of state support for farmers, and also informed that foreign legal entities can currently acquire agricultural land on a leasehold basis.