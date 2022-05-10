Azerbaijani companies to participate in Partners & Business exhibition in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Partners and Business exhibition will be held in Crystal Hall in Baku on June 16-18 to promote local companies, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

The exhibition, to be co-organized by the SMBDA, the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers), Marsol LLC, and Kapital Bank, will feature products and services of local companies in the industry, agriculture, food, ICT, education, construction, logistics, and others.

In total, about 200 are expected to attend the exhibition which aims to promote Azerbaijani companies, expand opportunities for their access to markets, develop partnerships between the companies, and establish new collaborations.