Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank planning development of products and services for corporate segment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani PASHA Bank plans to develop products and services in the corporate segment in 2022, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2021, on June 28, Trend reports.

According to him, it is planned to optimize the bank's services to market requirements and improve accessibility to the financial market.

The corporate segment is one of the priorities of PASHA Bank. The bank's loan portfolio grew to 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) last year, and the deposit portfolio - to more than $5 billion manat ($2.9 billion).