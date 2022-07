BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has been held, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we discussed the improvement of management standards, increasing efficiency, activities of the Coordination Office of the Supervisory Board, as well as the investment strategy in renewable energy production," Jabbarov noted.