Azerbaijan unveils wheat crop areas in Ulu Agro LLC Gakh Agriculture Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A total of 850 hectares are sown with wheat in the Ulu Agro LLC Agriculture Park located in Azerbaijan's Gakh district, the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, gardens are planted on 795 hectares of the park with an overall area of ​​2,044 hectares.

"High-yielding trees from Spain, France and Türkiye have been planted in the gardens. Harvesting of apricots, cherries, nectarines and peaches has already started. Moreover, 200 hectares of the agriculture park are sown with barley, 850 hectares – with wheat, and 200 hectares – with corn. The wheat yield will account for 65.7 centners per hectare, while corn yield – 140-150 centners per hectare," the agency said.

There are four covered grain warehouses with a total capacity of 4,000 tons, as well as four irrigation basins in the agriculture park. Three pumping stations and 28 circular drip irrigation systems have been installed here.

"The agroturism zone with 50 hectares has been established in the agriculture park," the agency added.