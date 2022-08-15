Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 32,963 manat (1.09 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,034.1923 manat, up by 19,9852 manat (0.66 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 1
|
2,992.1445
|
August 10
|
3,011.7710
|
August 2
|
3,014.7120
|
August 9
|
3,036.6080
|
August 3
|
3,006.3480
|
August 10
|
3,042.4815
|
August 4
|
3,011,4905
|
August 11
|
3,035.3670
|
August 4
|
3,046.3405
|
August 12
|
3,044.7340
|
Average weekly
|
2,945.1225
|
Average weekly
|
3,034.7340
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0,8426 manat (2.5 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34,6325 manat, growing by 0.402 manat (1.17 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 1
|
34.1928
|
August 8
|
34.1928
|
August 2
|
34.3455
|
August 9
|
34.3455
|
August 3
|
34.0173
|
August 10
|
34.0173
|
August 4
|
34.0735
|
August 11
|
34.0735
|
August 5
|
34.5236
|
August 12
|
34.5236
|
Average weekly
|
34.2305
|
Average weekly
|
34.6325
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 58.055 manat (3.69 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,599.4518 manat, which was 52,666 manat (3.4 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 1
|
1,522.4520
|
August 8
|
1,522.4520
|
August 2
|
1,547.8500
|
August 9
|
1,572.3215
|
August 3
|
1,534.4880
|
August 10
|
1,583.0740
|
August 4
|
1,532.2780
|
August 11
|
1,609.3900
|
August 5
|
1,596.8610
|
August 12
|
1,630.3765
|
Average weekly
|
1,546.7858
|
Average weekly
|
1,599.4518
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 243,168 manat (6.37 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,748.5697 manat, up by 171.2172 manat (4.79 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 1
|
3,385.0570
|
August 8
|
3,610.9105
|
August 2
|
3,718.9370
|
August 9
|
3,732.1885
|
August 3
|
3,562.6900
|
August 10
|
3,752.2485
|
August 4
|
3,457.4940
|
August 11
|
3,793.4225
|
August 5
|
3,586.3115
|
August 12
|
3,854.0785
|
Average weekly
|
3,577.3525
|
Average weekly
|
3,748.5697