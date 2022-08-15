Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 32,963 manat (1.09 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,034.1923 manat, up by 19,9852 manat (0.66 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 1 2,992.1445 August 10 3,011.7710 August 2 3,014.7120 August 9 3,036.6080 August 3 3,006.3480 August 10 3,042.4815 August 4 3,011,4905 August 11 3,035.3670 August 4 3,046.3405 August 12 3,044.7340 Average weekly 2,945.1225 Average weekly 3,034.7340

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0,8426 manat (2.5 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34,6325 manat, growing by 0.402 manat (1.17 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 1 34.1928 August 8 34.1928 August 2 34.3455 August 9 34.3455 August 3 34.0173 August 10 34.0173 August 4 34.0735 August 11 34.0735 August 5 34.5236 August 12 34.5236 Average weekly 34.2305 Average weekly 34.6325

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 58.055 manat (3.69 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,599.4518 manat, which was 52,666 manat (3.4 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 1 1,522.4520 August 8 1,522.4520 August 2 1,547.8500 August 9 1,572.3215 August 3 1,534.4880 August 10 1,583.0740 August 4 1,532.2780 August 11 1,609.3900 August 5 1,596.8610 August 12 1,630.3765 Average weekly 1,546.7858 Average weekly 1,599.4518

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 243,168 manat (6.37 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,748.5697 manat, up by 171.2172 manat (4.79 percent) compared to the preceding week.