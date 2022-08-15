...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 15 August 2022 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 32,963 manat (1.09 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,034.1923 manat, up by 19,9852 manat (0.66 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 1

2,992.1445

August 10

3,011.7710

August 2

3,014.7120

August 9

3,036.6080

August 3

3,006.3480

August 10

3,042.4815

August 4

3,011,4905

August 11

3,035.3670

August 4

3,046.3405

August 12

3,044.7340

Average weekly

2,945.1225

Average weekly

3,034.7340

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 0,8426 manat (2.5 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34,6325 manat, growing by 0.402 manat (1.17 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 1

34.1928

August 8

34.1928

August 2

34.3455

August 9

34.3455

August 3

34.0173

August 10

34.0173

August 4

34.0735

August 11

34.0735

August 5

34.5236

August 12

34.5236

Average weekly

34.2305

Average weekly

34.6325

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 58.055 manat (3.69 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,599.4518 manat, which was 52,666 manat (3.4 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 1

1,522.4520

August 8

1,522.4520

August 2

1,547.8500

August 9

1,572.3215

August 3

1,534.4880

August 10

1,583.0740

August 4

1,532.2780

August 11

1,609.3900

August 5

1,596.8610

August 12

1,630.3765

Average weekly

1,546.7858

Average weekly

1,599.4518

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 243,168 manat (6.37 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,748.5697 manat, up by 171.2172 manat (4.79 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 1

3,385.0570

August 8

3,610.9105

August 2

3,718.9370

August 9

3,732.1885

August 3

3,562.6900

August 10

3,752.2485

August 4

3,457.4940

August 11

3,793.4225

August 5

3,586.3115

August 12

3,854.0785

Average weekly

3,577.3525

Average weekly

3,748.5697
