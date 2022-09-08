Azerbaijan talks co-op increase in renewables with Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan extensively discusses increase in cooperation in renewable energy with Spain, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with EFE Comunicación, Spain’s leading information agency, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has a potential in supplying green electricity to the EU. Our countries can establish a very specific and tangible cooperation in this field. Spain is well known for its green technologies,” he said.

According to the minister, participation of Spanish companies in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan was one of the main topics of discussions during his visit to the country.

Bayramov also noted overall cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries, and Spain’s interest in Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and its contribution to it.

“Azerbaijan has been a long-time, reliable partner for Europe as an oil and oil products supplier, and Spain is among the top ten countries buying crude oil from Azerbaijan,” the minister said.

