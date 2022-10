Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 45.3985 manat (1.63 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,790.8084 manat, down by 45.3985 manat (1.49 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 19 2,911.2800 September 26 2,782.7130 September 20 2,844.0405 September 27 2,744.5870 September 21 2,826.2160 September 28 2,760.7575 September 22 2,822.3825 September 29 2,807.8730 September 23 2,836.7730 September 30 2,828.1115 Average weekly 2,833.1384 Average weekly 2,790.8084

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 0.5652 manat (1.79 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.5878 manat, which was 1.4207 manat (4.3 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 19 33.0140 September 26 31.5232 September 20 33.0759 September 27 31.5248 September 21 32.7661 September 28 30.8998 September 22 32.9490 September 29 31.9027 September 23 32.2374 September 30 32.0884 Average weekly 33.0085 Average weekly 31.5878

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 10.217 manat (0.7 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,459.7866 manat, which was 88.6482 manat (5.73 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 19 1,541.0245 September 26 1,541.0245 September 20 1,536.0310 September 27 1,563.0310 September 21 1,575.4665 September 28 1,436.0325 September 1,537.5735 September 29 1,460.3680 September 16 1,525.0785 September 30 1,476.7475 Average weekly 1,548.4384 Average weekly 1,459.7866

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 169.6345 manat (4.79 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,574.6699 manat, down by 71.485 manat (1.96 percent) compared to the preceding week.