Azerbaijan introduces amendments to legislation in connection with employment of women

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The draft law 'On amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan' was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft law was submitted to the parliament on the legislative initiative of the Head of state and provides for changes to ensure full compliance with the principle of gender equality in the field of participation in labor relations.

According to the draft law, the number of professions (positions) and jobs where female labor is prohibited by current legislation will be reduced from 674 to 204, while the list of professions (positions) and jobs where female labor is prohibited will include only for pregnant women and women with children under the age of one year.

After discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted during the second reading.