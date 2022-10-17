Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 33.354 manat (1.16 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,840.9159 manat, down by 54.4459 manat (1.88 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 3 2,827.015 October 10 2,867.9 October 4 2,889.439 October 11 2,828.137 October 5 2,923.983 October 12 2,835.3705 October 6 2,927.9525 October 13 2,838.626 October 7 2,908.4195 October 14 2,834.546 Average weekly 2,895.3618 Average weekly 2,840.9159

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.2993 manat (3.87 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.7095 manat, which was 2.1235 manat (6.1 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 3 32.696 October 10 33.55 October 4 35.4138 October 11 32.9260 October 6 35.4526 October 12 32.5416 October 7 35.3706 October 13 32.2792 October 8 35.2321 October 14 32.2507 Average weekly 34.833 Average weekly 32.7095

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.015 manat (0.32 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,526.9043 manat, which was 19.3392 manat (1.25 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 3 1,467.0065 October 10 1,545.8865 October 4 1,544.9685 October 11 1,524.866 October 5 1,572.602 October 12 1,519.409 October 6 1,576.5035 October 13 1,503.4885 October 7 1,570.137 October 14 1,540.8715 Average weekly 1,546.2435 Average weekly 1,526.9043

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 90.2785 manat (0.32 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,674.0723 manat, down by 153.1496 manat (4 percent) compared to the preceding week.