Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 33.354 manat (1.16 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,840.9159 manat, down by 54.4459 manat (1.88 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
October 3
|
2,827.015
|
October 10
|
2,867.9
|
October 4
|
2,889.439
|
October 11
|
2,828.137
|
October 5
|
2,923.983
|
October 12
|
2,835.3705
|
October 6
|
2,927.9525
|
October 13
|
2,838.626
|
October 7
|
2,908.4195
|
October 14
|
2,834.546
|
Average weekly
|
2,895.3618
|
Average weekly
|
2,840.9159
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.2993 manat (3.87 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.7095 manat, which was 2.1235 manat (6.1 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
October 3
|
32.696
|
October 10
|
33.55
|
October 4
|
35.4138
|
October 11
|
32.9260
|
October 6
|
35.4526
|
October 12
|
32.5416
|
October 7
|
35.3706
|
October 13
|
32.2792
|
October 8
|
35.2321
|
October 14
|
32.2507
|
Average weekly
|
34.833
|
Average weekly
|
32.7095
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.015 manat (0.32 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,526.9043 manat, which was 19.3392 manat (1.25 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
October 3
|
1,467.0065
|
October 10
|
1,545.8865
|
October 4
|
1,544.9685
|
October 11
|
1,524.866
|
October 5
|
1,572.602
|
October 12
|
1,519.409
|
October 6
|
1,576.5035
|
October 13
|
1,503.4885
|
October 7
|
1,570.137
|
October 14
|
1,540.8715
|
Average weekly
|
1,546.2435
|
Average weekly
|
1,526.9043
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 90.2785 manat (0.32 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,674.0723 manat, down by 153.1496 manat (4 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
October 3
|
3,688.5325
|
October 10
|
3,718.529
|
October 4
|
3,823.147
|
October 11
|
3,708.4055
|
October 5
|
3,913.808
|
October 12
|
3,673.3175
|
October 6
|
3,872.1665
|
October 13
|
3,641.859
|
October 7
|
3,838.4555
|
October 14
|
3,628.2505
|
Average weekly
|
3,827.2219
|
Average weekly
|
3,674.0723