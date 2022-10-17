Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 17 October 2022 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 33.354 manat (1.16 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,840.9159 manat, down by 54.4459 manat (1.88 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 3

2,827.015

October 10

2,867.9

October 4

2,889.439

October 11

2,828.137

October 5

2,923.983

October 12

2,835.3705

October 6

2,927.9525

October 13

2,838.626

October 7

2,908.4195

October 14

2,834.546

Average weekly

2,895.3618

Average weekly

2,840.9159

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.2993 manat (3.87 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.7095 manat, which was 2.1235 manat (6.1 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 3

32.696

October 10

33.55

October 4

35.4138

October 11

32.9260

October 6

35.4526

October 12

32.5416

October 7

35.3706

October 13

32.2792

October 8

35.2321

October 14

32.2507

Average weekly

34.833

Average weekly

32.7095

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 5.015 manat (0.32 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,526.9043 manat, which was 19.3392 manat (1.25 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 3

1,467.0065

October 10

1,545.8865

October 4

1,544.9685

October 11

1,524.866

October 5

1,572.602

October 12

1,519.409

October 6

1,576.5035

October 13

1,503.4885

October 7

1,570.137

October 14

1,540.8715

Average weekly

1,546.2435

Average weekly

1,526.9043

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 90.2785 manat (0.32 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,674.0723 manat, down by 153.1496 manat (4 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 3

3,688.5325

October 10

3,718.529

October 4

3,823.147

October 11

3,708.4055

October 5

3,913.808

October 12

3,673.3175

October 6

3,872.1665

October 13

3,641.859

October 7

3,838.4555

October 14

3,628.2505

Average weekly

3,827.2219

Average weekly

3,674.0723
