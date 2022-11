BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerishig OJSC is laying a 35 kW power line near the village of Alagollyar in Kalbajar district, Trend reports on November 11.

The laying of a 22-kilometer line is carried out to supply power to the No. military unit.

According to the information, two transformers with a capacity of 250 kVA have already been installed.