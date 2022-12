BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani state budget revenues are expected to grow following reforms conducted in Nakhchivan, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on December 5 during a discussion of the state budget for 2023 at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

"More details will be provided on this," he said.

On November 28, Nakhchivan State Customs Committee was abolished and the Main Department was established.