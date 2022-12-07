Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 7 December 2022 16:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to small, medium-sized enterprises

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy has issued startup certificates to 78 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports citing the agency.

Startup certificates were given to the VR Home LLC's virtual reality platform (marketplace), the Probill LLC's e-platform for real estate and residential property management, the Blockchain Academy LLC's online blockchain technology training, and the online quiz of individual entrepreneur Eyvaz Ahmadzada.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on innovation income for three years from the date of its receipt.

