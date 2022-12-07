Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to small, medium-sized enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy has issued startup certificates to 78 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports citing the agency.

Startup certificates were given to the VR Home LLC's virtual reality platform (marketplace), the Probill LLC's e-platform for real estate and residential property management, the Blockchain Academy LLC's online blockchain technology training, and the online quiz of individual entrepreneur Eyvaz Ahmadzada.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on innovation income for three years from the date of its receipt.