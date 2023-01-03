UK ready to share expertise in offshore wind energy with Azerbaijan - trade commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The UK is ready to share its experience in offshore wind energy deployment with Azerbaijan, Kenan Poleo, HM Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, told Trend.

"As a country with one of the largest installed capacities of offshore wind in the world and the largest pipeline of projects in Europe, we stand ready to share the UK experience of developing the industry with Azerbaijan," he said.

Poleo also pointed out that the UK has also helped fund the offshore wind roadmap for Azerbaijan which was launched jointly by the World Bank and IFC in June this year.

"We organized a visit to the world’s largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm in Kinradine for the Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister Shahbazov later that month within the fifth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the UK and Azerbaijan," he noted.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a great renewable energy potential, and this is the area where the UK-Azerbaijan energy cooperation should be expanded sooner.

"The UK is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 which means that we have enhanced our capabilities across a wide range of renewable energy technologies. Through our government-to-government energy transition working group and MoU we are actively sharing the UK’s experience to help Azerbaijan develop a thriving clean energy sector, too," he said.