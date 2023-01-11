Azerbaijan holds regular auction for public property privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The State Service on Property Issues under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy held regular auction on the privatization of public property on January 10, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 43 objects of public property, including 30-percent share packages of Bakautoservice and Goranboy Agrotechservice OJSCs and vehicles, were privatized following the auction.

The offer for one of the privatized vehicles exceeded the starting price by 55.5 percent. So, a Nissan Sunny car with a starting price of 4,500 manat ($2,650) was purchased for 7,000 manat ($4,120). Besides, a Traktor MTZ-82 vehicle was purchased for 4,600 manat ($2,710) at a starting price of 1,000 manat ($590).

The next auctions on the privatization of public property will be held on January 24, 27 and 31, 2023. A total of 25 small public enterprises and facilities, 30 vehicles and share packages of five OJSCs will be put up for the auctions.